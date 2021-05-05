close
Wed May 05, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 5, 2021

Megan Fox leaves fans swooning with her latest pictures

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 05, 2021

Megan Fox on Tuesday left her fans swooning over her as she posted a new picture on  Instagram.

More than 1.2 million had liked her photo within a few hours after the "Transformers" actress shared it.

Her post contained two pictures from the same angle and were shared with a caption that left fans confused.

The caption accompanying Megan's post read, "A case of mistaken identity."

The actress is currently dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly after parting her ways with husband Brian Austin Green.


