Ben Affleck shares hilarious comment to celebrity who turned down on dating app

Ben Affleck was taken aback when Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice turned down the opportunity to date him.

Apparently, the star had matched with him on celebrity dating app Raya but thought that his profile could be a catfish and decided to pass up the opportunity.

The hilarious story, which unfolded on her TikTok account, was shared with the caption: "Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on instagram.”

She then inserted Ben’s video telling her that it was indeed him.

The double Oscar winner told her, "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me!"