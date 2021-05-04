close
Mon May 03, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 4, 2021

Rebel Wilson spills the beans over fertility struggles

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, May 04, 2021
Rebel Wilson spills the beans over fertility struggles 

Rebel Wilson recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the most recent bad news she received regarding her ongoing fertility struggles.

The star got candid about her fertility issues in an Instagram post and captioned it to say, “I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with...but I guess I gotta tell someone. To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya.”

“The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense...but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.”

Check it out below:



