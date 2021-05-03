Dwayne Johnson dishes over being misgendered as a kid: ‘I had soft features’

American actor Dwayne Johnson recently spilled the beans on his childhood and all the time his soft features would get him misgendered as a girl.

The actor got candid during his appearance on Sunday Today and was quoted saying, “I sit down next to a kid, and within 60 seconds, he goes, ‘Can I ask you something?’ I said, ‘Yeah’. He goes, ‘Are you a boy or a girl?’ I would say between the ages of 7 and 11, people thought that I was a little girl because I had really soft features and I had really soft Afro hair.”

“I have a goal and an ambition and an interest to unite our country. If this is what the people want, then I will do that. If the time comes where there is a good amount of people who want to see that happen, then I’m going to consider it.”