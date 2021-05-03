close
Mon May 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 3, 2021

Dwayne Johnson dishes over being misgendered as a kid: ‘I had soft features’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, May 03, 2021
Dwayne Johnson dishes over being misgendered as a kid: ‘I had soft features’

American actor Dwayne Johnson recently spilled the beans on his childhood and all the time his soft features would get him misgendered as a girl.

The actor got candid during his appearance on Sunday Today and was quoted saying, “I sit down next to a kid, and within 60 seconds, he goes, ‘Can I ask you something?’ I said, ‘Yeah’. He goes, ‘Are you a boy or a girl?’ I would say between the ages of 7 and 11, people thought that I was a little girl because I had really soft features and I had really soft Afro hair.”

“I have a goal and an ambition and an interest to unite our country. If this is what the people want, then I will do that. If the time comes where there is a good amount of people who want to see that happen, then I’m going to consider it.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment