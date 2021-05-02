Check out Iman Vellani aka Ms. Marvel's costume

The first look of Ms. Marvel in action was seen as its lead actress Iman Vellani was seen in costume for filming the show in Atlanta.

The 18-year-old was seen in the character’s outfit on the set of the upcoming Disney+ series.

The Marvel Comics-based show was in development since 2016 and is set to be released in an undisclosed date later this year.

She could be seen donning a bright blue-and-yellow dress complete with red tights and red shoes.

