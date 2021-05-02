close
Sun May 02, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 2, 2021

Check out Iman Vellani aka Ms. Marvel's costume

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 02, 2021

The first look of Ms. Marvel in action was seen as its lead actress Iman Vellani was seen in costume for filming the show in Atlanta.

The 18-year-old was seen in the character’s outfit on the set of the upcoming Disney+ series.

The Marvel Comics-based show was in development since 2016 and is set to be released in an undisclosed date later this year.

She could be seen donning a bright blue-and-yellow dress complete with red tights and red shoes.

Take a look:


