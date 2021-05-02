Prince Charles thinks Prince Harry ‘doesn’t deserve privilege of being a royal’

Prince Harry's visit to the UK for Prince Philip's funeral may have been perceived as a way to reconnect the estranged royal family members but behind closed doors, the hostility continues.



According to reports, Prince Charles is still enraged over his son’s bombshell claims made during Oprah Winfrey’s interview with wife Meghan Markle against the British royal family.

A source told Us Weekly’s Christina Garibaldi, and said: “Charles is still fuming about Harry throwing shade at him and the royal family in the big interview and won’t let it drop.”

Garibaldi claims that the Duke of Sussex may have been in the presence of his father—whom he admitted he was let down by—but they “barely” spoke to each other.

She was informed by sources that the two did not “resolve their differences” when Harry came back home last month.

Insiders told Garibaldi that Charles “firmly believes that his son doesn’t deserve the privilege of being a royal.”