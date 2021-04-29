close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 29, 2021

How Prince William, Kate Middleton may celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

Prince William and Kate Middleton's possible plan to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary has been speculated.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have often spoken about their love for the countryside as they see their Norfolk country house as their real home.

In the past Kate has expressed that she is happiest "with my family outside in the countryside and we’re all filthy dirty".

With that it seems that the couple who share three children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, three may be spending some time in the countryside getting filthy dirty. 

