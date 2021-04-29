Queen's reservation with Kate Middleton, Prince William's engagement revealed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Queen had one issue with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s engagement.
Royal author Katie Nicholl wrote in her 2011 book The Making of a Royal Romance that the Queen wanted the Duke of Cambridge to pop the question when Kate had established a career.
“Privately she [the Queen] had grave concerns and believed that Kate needed to have a job and an identity in her own right before an engagement was announced.
“She [the Queen] is one of the hardest working royals, despite her age, and that a future member of the royal family was without a full-time job was unacceptable to her.”
A source told the royal author: “Swanning from one five-star holiday resort to another is not the prerequisite for a young woman possibly destined to be Queen.”