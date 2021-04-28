‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan, wife Neslisah’s latest PDA-filled photo goes viral

Leading Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar’s latest loved-up photo has taken the internet by storm.



Neslisah took to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled photo with Engin and captioned it “My most peaceful moment! #oneandonly” followed by heart emoji.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

The photo has gone viral on social media platforms shortly after Neslisah shared it.