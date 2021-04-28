‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan, wife Neslisah’s latest PDA-filled photo goes viral

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Leading Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar’s latest loved-up photo has taken the internet by storm.
Neslisah took to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled photo with Engin and captioned it “My most peaceful moment! #oneandonly” followed by heart emoji.
The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.
The photo has gone viral on social media platforms shortly after Neslisah shared it.