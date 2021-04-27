Kate Middleton sends a message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with a meaningful post

Kate Middleton seemingly teased Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle as she shared a meaningful picture of her son Louis, showing her son Louis riding a bicycle.



According to a royal expert, the Duchess of Cambridge took a swipe at Harry and his pregnant wife Meghan with her latest post.



A top royal-watcher Daniela Elser was reported to have said that 'the picture is a direct reaction to Prince Harry claiming during his interview with Oprah Winfrey that he was not able to ride a bicycle with his dad when he was a child.



Prince William and his wife Kate published this photograph of their youngest child to mark his third birthday on Friday (April 23).

The picture - showing Louis smiling on a red bicycle with a school bag strapped on his back - was taken by Kate at Kensington Palace, the family's home in London, shortly before Louis left for his first day at a nearby nursery school.



Daniela shared her thoughts with Aussie media, saying: "There are in fact a number of shots of Harry as a child riding a two-wheeler with his own dad Prince Charles and brother Prince William. Therefore, it could be argued that the duchess is highlighting that perhaps Harry has been indulging in a certain historical revisionism, something which the inhabitants of Kensington Palace did not miss."

According to Daniela, Kate Middleton's decision to photograph her youngest son on a bike seemed to send a 'barbed' message to Harry and Meghan.