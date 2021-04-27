Kate Middleton sends a message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with a meaningful post

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kate Middleton seemingly teased Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle as she shared a meaningful picture of her son Louis, showing her son Louis riding a bicycle.
According to a royal expert, the Duchess of Cambridge took a swipe at Harry and his pregnant wife Meghan with her latest post.
A top royal-watcher Daniela Elser was reported to have said that 'the picture is a direct reaction to Prince Harry claiming during his interview with Oprah Winfrey that he was not able to ride a bicycle with his dad when he was a child.
Prince William and his wife Kate published this photograph of their youngest child to mark his third birthday on Friday (April 23).
The picture - showing Louis smiling on a red bicycle with a school bag strapped on his back - was taken by Kate at Kensington Palace, the family's home in London, shortly before Louis left for his first day at a nearby nursery school.
Daniela shared her thoughts with Aussie media, saying: "There are in fact a number of shots of Harry as a child riding a two-wheeler with his own dad Prince Charles and brother Prince William. Therefore, it could be argued that the duchess is highlighting that perhaps Harry has been indulging in a certain historical revisionism, something which the inhabitants of Kensington Palace did not miss."
According to Daniela, Kate Middleton's decision to photograph her youngest son on a bike seemed to send a 'barbed' message to Harry and Meghan.