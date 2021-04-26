Brad Pitt looks every bit dapper as he returns to Oscars red carpet after a year

Brad Pitt walked through the night with amazing oomph, 14 months after he won his first Oscar

Brad Pitt stunned with his much-awaited appearance at the glitzy Oscars 2021 ceremony on Sunday.

The actor walked through the night with amazing oomph, 14 months after he won his first Academy award.



Presenting the award for Best Supporting Actress award to Youn Yuh-jung for her performance in Minari, Pitt looked every bit dashing in a dapper tuxedo.

While Youn Yuh-jung's acceptance speech, the Ad Astra star took the stage midway to say, "My love of movies began at the local drive-in, watching the likes of Clint Eastwood and Godzilla."

After revealing that Mank star Amanda Seyfried's favourite movie experience growing up was watching his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as well as co-star Leonardo DiCaprio in 1996's Romeo + Juliet, a ponytail-rocking Pitt joked, "Amanda, me too."

Last year, Pitt won his first ever Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

"This is for my kids who color everything I do. I adore you," Pitt said during his acceptance speech. "Thank you."