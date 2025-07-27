Miley Cyrus reveals big plans for Hannah Montana’ 20th anniversary

Miley Cyrus has recently dropped major plans for Hannah Montana’s 20th anniversary celebration.

During an appearance on Sirius XM, the Last Song actress opened up that she’s eager to “design something really special” for her Disney show, ahead of its 20th anniversary in 2026.

Miley noted that she rose to stardom because of this show and “it really was the beginning of all of this”.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Flowers hit-maker reflected on her connection to her Disney show character.

“It’s crazy to think that I started as a character that I thought was going to be impossible to shed, but now that’s something that when I walk into a space, it’s looked at as this sense of kind of, like, nostalgia or something that you have from your childhood,” explained the 32-year-old.

Miley believed that she has “now been integrated into everyone’s life as the character itself”.

Meanwhile, the singer’s fans are excited and have started speculating how she will pay tribute to the show that made her household name over the years.

Some are hoping for a concert and others wonder if she may release a documentary or limited-edition merchandise.

It is pertinent to mention that there is unlikely possibility of a full cast reunion because of Emily Osment who kept herself away from returning to the role on the show.