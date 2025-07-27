Machine Gun Kelly, Pete Davidson's bond to evolve with new chapter

Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson’s friendship could grow even deeper as the Saturday Night Live alum is gearing up to step into a new role.

Seemingly, their bromance might soon turn into "playdates" as Davidson is expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.

Earlier this week, the Bad Things rapper shared a carousel on his Instagram and among the series of photos one snapshot captured him FaceTiming with the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor.

The longtime pals, who developed a close bond after first crossing paths in 2017, flashed bright smiles during the interaction.

The Wednesday, July 23, post came days after the comedian, 31, and his new love interest buzzed the internet with their pregnancy announcement.

MGK, born as Colson Baker, quickly chimed in the comment section of the post, writing, "these playdates bout to hittttt."

Davidson is set enter fatherhood with his first child on the way amid whirlwind romance with his girlfriend, whom he was first linked to in March.

As for MGK, 35, he is a father to two daughters. He shares Casie, 16, with ex Emma Cannon and welcomed three-month-old Saga Blade with Megan Fox back in March.