Travis, Jason Kelce look back at memorable twist in Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift mark two years of milestone moment in love story

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s lives changed two years ago in July after a significant podcast episode which seemed regular at the time.

The 35-year-old NFL star remembered the moment, alongside his brother, from the X account of their podcast, New Heights, on Saturday, July 26.

Sharing a video of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end from July 26, 2023, podcast episode, the account wrote, “Two years ago today, anyone got an update?”

The shared video featured Travis complaining about attending the Eras Tour without getting to meet the pop superstar, 35, and giving her the bracelet that he made her with his number on it.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis told Jason on their podcast at the time. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

However, the moment changed things forever, as Swift personally contacted Travis after hearing his rant on the podcast.

Speaking about the moment in an interview with TIME back in December 2023, the Lover songstress said, “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”