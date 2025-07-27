Beyoncé brings house down with Destiny's Child reunion in Vegas

Beyoncé sets internet ablaze with final show in Las Vegas

Beyoncé recently wrapped up her Cowboy Carter Tour in Las Vegas with a bang – surprising fans with a special Destiny’s Child performance.

The 43-year-old singer, who kicked off her tour on Monday, April 28, took the internet by storm with her final show.

On Saturday, July 26, the TEXAS HOLD ‘EM hitmaker lit up the stage at Allegiant Stadium as she was joined by former bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for a surprise reunion performance.

In a viral TikTok video, the CUFF IT singer is seen disappearing from the stage and reappearing with Rowland, 44, and Williams, 46 – as the trio performs their iconic hits, including Independent Women, Lose My Breath, Energy, and even takes on the infamous Mute Challenge.

During the concert, Beyoncé addressed the crowd with excitement, saying, “Destiny’s Child b***!”

Meanwhile, the electrifying set ended with their 2001 anthem Bootylicious.

This marked Destiny’s Child’s first on-stage appearance together since the Crazy in Love hitmaker’s 2018 Coachella performance.

Besides the Destiny’s Child reunion, the Beautiful Liar singer also shared the stage with rapper Shaboozey and her husband Jay-Z.

With the Las Vegas show, Beyoncé officially concluded her Cowboy Carter Tour.

For the unversed, the tour began in April in London and included stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Paris, Houston, Washington D.C., and Atlanta.