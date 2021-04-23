close
Fri Apr 23, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 23, 2021

Cardi B to dive into the world of cosmetics with beauty line?

American rapper Cardi B has decided to spread her wings and dive into the world of cosmetics like fellow celebrities Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez and Rihanna etc.

The news was brought forward by TMZ hours after the star filed to trademark Bardi Beauty with her existing company Washpoppin Inc.

According to the legal documents obtained, the line may include skincare, nail products, fragrances, and makeup. 

