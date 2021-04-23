Cardi B to dive into the world of cosmetics with beauty line?

American rapper Cardi B has decided to spread her wings and dive into the world of cosmetics like fellow celebrities Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez and Rihanna etc.

The news was brought forward by TMZ hours after the star filed to trademark Bardi Beauty with her existing company Washpoppin Inc.

According to the legal documents obtained, the line may include skincare, nail products, fragrances, and makeup.