Fri Apr 23, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 23, 2021

Gal Gadot shares a good news about new addition to her family

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 23, 2021

Wonder Women star Gal Gadot has  revealed that she's expecting her third daughter with husband Yaron Varsano.

The 35-year-old charming actress announced that she would soon welcome a third baby girl into her family. She broke the happy news during her appearance on Thursday's episode of 'Live With Kelly And Ryan'.

The 'All My Children' star shared the good news about another sweet addition to her family during the interview, discussing several subjects before the topic of conversation turned to her personal life.

The former Miss Israel, in response to the host's question about her plan to extend family, revealed that she's expecting a baby girl number three.

The show's hosts congratulated Gal Gadot with a visible smile, went on to note that any child after her second would be much less difficult to raise.

