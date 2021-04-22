Bushra Ansari's sister Sumbul Shahid in critical condition after testing positive for coronavirus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TV actress Sumbul Shahid is in critical condition after testing positive for coronavirus, her family said.
Sumbul, who is a sister of veteran TV actress Bushra Ansari and Asma Abbas, is currently on the ventilator fighting the disease.
Taking to Instagram, Asma Abbas shared a picture with Sumbul Shahid and asked her followers to pray for her early recovery.
Pakistan is witnessing a third wave of the coronavirus and the positivity ratio has seen a rise in major cities.