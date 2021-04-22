Prince William gearing up to take the throne under Queen Elizabeth's guidance

Queen Elizbeth gave one-on-one sessions to Prince William to prepare him for his role as King

Prince William has had a huge part of his life getting trained by Queen Elizabeth on how to lead people as their King one day.



For the purpose, William's training as the future heir to the throne started very early on; while he was still growing up.

Speaking to OK! magazine royal expert, Katie Nicholl, revealed how the Queen has been preparing William for his future role.

“The Queen plays a very special dual role in William’s life,” Nicholl said. She is his sovereign, but also a very loving grandmother who wants to prepare him for the future.”

In order to help guide William, the Queen and Prince Philip would invite him to have lunch or tea with them every Sunday since he was a kid.

“She was there for him to unload on – but those sessions were also an opportunity for her to mentor and teach him, as her grandfather, George V, did with her.

“They became incredibly close and as his respect for her grew he began to embrace his destiny [as King]," Nicholl added.