Meghan Markle reached out to Queen ahead of key event, insider confirms

'Meghan Markle and Archie also spoke with the Queen earlier this week,' revealed an insider

Meghan Markle is making amends and trying to bridge her rift with Queen Elizabeth.



The Duchess of Sussex and her two-year-old son, Archie, reached out to console the Queen before of Prince Philip's funeral last week, wherein Prince Harry was also in attendance.



As confirmed by an insider, "Meghan spoke with Harry before his grandfather's funeral. Meghan and Archie also spoke with the Queen earlier this week."

In February, Prince Harry told James Corden how his family FaceTimes both his grandparents amid the pandemic. "Both my grandparents do Zoom," Harry said. "They've seen Archie running around."

Harry, who has now returned to California after attending his grandfather's funeral, while Meghan had to stay back because of her pregnancy.

"Meghan and Harry have been in touch every day," the source added. "She knows the trip to England has been difficult for Harry. He didn't want to leave Meghan and Archie alone. Meghan has insisted to him every day though that they are fine. She hasn't wanted him to worry."