Scott Disick struggling with his ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's whirlpool relationship

Scott Disick, despite his own blossoming relationship with 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin, is said to be having a hard time with his ex Kourtney Kadashian as she's getting serious with Travis Barker.

The 37-year-old Talentless founder had been holding out hope that he'd eventually get back with the mother of his children. However, Kourtney's romance with Blink-182's Travis Barker has certainly thrown a spanner into the works.

A media outlet, citing a source, revealed: "Scott was pretty shocked when he found out that they are dating, and he can tell that they have moved very quickly. His kids love Travis, which is also hard for Scott.

Kourtney and Scott split in 2015 after dating on and off for nine years. They went on to forged a close friendship in recent years as they co-parent their three children: Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and six-year-old Reign.



Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker having good time with the kids, which surely teased Scott, who is seemingly going through a hard time with this situation. They have been getting closer since becoming official in February.