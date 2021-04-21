TikTok star Lil Huddy releases new single

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lil Huddy, who recently appeared on Machine Gun Kelly's music film, on Wednesday announced that his new single is arriving on Friday.
Chase Hudson aka Lil Huddy has made a good name for himself as a social media influencer. The TikTok star, who is followed by millions of people on the video sharing app, is now pursuing a career in music.
Taking to Instagram, he shared his picture and wrote, "excited to announce that my new single "America;s Sweetheart" is out this Friday."