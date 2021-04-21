close
Wed Apr 21, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 21, 2021

TikTok star Lil Huddy releases new single

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 21, 2021

Lil Huddy, who recently appeared on Machine Gun Kelly's music film, on Wednesday announced that his new single is arriving on Friday.

Chase Hudson aka Lil Huddy has made a good name for himself as a social media influencer. The TikTok star, who is followed by millions of people on the video sharing app, is now pursuing a career in music.

Taking to Instagram, he shared his picture and wrote, "excited to announce that my new single "America;s Sweetheart" is out this Friday."


