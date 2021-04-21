Queen Elizabeth irked at Meghan and Harry's explosive chat with Oprah

Queen Elizabeth has made it clear to senior advisers that she is united with Charles and William

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have drawn Queen Elizabeth's ire after dropping major bombshells during an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.



The 95-year-old monarch, who had kept her thoughts about the chat under wraps, was heavily disappointed by the Sussexes throwing royal family under the bus.

A source told MailOnline: "The Queen has made it clear to senior advisers that she is united with Charles and William, and was disappointed with aspects of Harry and Meghan's interview."

The insider added: "There is much pain and hurt on both sides, so this reconciliation will take place in baby steps."

Meanwhile royal author Ingrid Seward said the Queen 'is in no mood' to be a part of family summit to discuss future of monarchy.

The Prince Philip Revealed author said the monarch "hates confrontation."