Kourtney Kardashian receives sweet birthday note from ex Scott Disick

Scott Disick penned a touching note to his ex Kourtney Kardashian on her birthday.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the star, who shares three children with the Poosh founder, sent his wishes to her saying: "Happy Birthday 2 the best mom a child could ask for and more!"

Kourtney and Scott had ended their relationship in 2015 after a decade of dating.

The two are now seeing other people as Kourtney is dating Travis Barker and Scott is dating Amelia Gray Hamlin.

