BTS teams with fast food mogul to distribute their iconic order

Hotshots BTS have recently joined hands with fast food mogul McDonalds in an effort to promote their favorite order worldwide.

The news was brought forward in a statement by Big Hit Labels and it read, "The band has great memories with McDonald's. We're excited about this collaboration and can't wait to share the BTS Meal with the world.”

"BTS truly lights up the world stage, uniting people across the globe through their music. We're excited to bring customers even closer to their beloved band in a way only McDonald's can – through our delicious food – when we introduce the BTS signature order on our menu next month."



