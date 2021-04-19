No one left to call Queen by special nickname after Prince Philip's passing

The Queen will no longer be called by her special nickname after the passing of Prince Philip.

As a child the Queen could not pronounce her name properly and would call herself 'Lilibet'.

Her young self would often sign letters with the name.

“Darling Granny. Thank you very much for the lovely doll's house. I do love it, and I have unpacked the dining room and the hall. Love from Lilibet xxx,” she wrote to Queen Mary.

The Queen’s father George VI was quoted saying: "Lilibet is my pride. Margaret is my joy."

The late Duke of Edinburgh had adopted the name as well as he was spotted using it in a letter he wrote to his mother-in-law after tying the knot with the Queen.

"Lilibet is the only ‘thing’ in the world which is absolutely real to me and my ambition is to weld the two of us into a new combined existence that will not only be able to withstand the shocks directed at us but will have a positive existence for the good," he wrote.

However his death means that he was the last to call her by that name.

"Later, seeing those haunting TV pictures of the Queen in black sitting all on her own in Chapel Quire, it dawned on me there is no longer anyone left in the world to call her 'Lilibet'," royal photographer Arthur Edwards wrote in The Sun.

"Her mother did, her sister Margaret did and Philip did. They have all gone.

"It’s a lonely life being head of state in any country and you need a good partner to help you get through it each day."