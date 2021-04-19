Lori Loughlin, Massimo Giannulli want to ‘start fresh’ after making ‘huge mistakes’

American actor Lori Loughlin and husband and fashion designer Mossimo Guiannulli are ready to move past the college admissions scandal after completing their prison sentences.



After Giannulli was released from home confinement on Friday following his five-month sentence, sources revealed that the couple is looking to start anew and move on from the debacle.

Speaking to People, an insider said: "Mossimo is, of course, happy to be done with the home confinement.”

"They are both beyond relieved to have completed their prison sentences. Mossimo has to finish his community service, but then he can really move on,” they went on to say.

"Lori is a wonderful wife, mother and friend. She and Mossimo made huge mistakes. They have taken responsibility for them and just want to start fresh now,” they continued.

"Lori still hopes she can get back to acting at some point. Mossimo can't wait to play golf. They are also hoping to take a trip later this year,” added the source.

Back in May 2020, Giannulli was found guilty on one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud as well as one count of honest services wire and mail fraud. Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

Loughlin and Giannulli were said to have paid $500,000 to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits. Neither girl was involved in the sport.