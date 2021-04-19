Sharon Osbourne reveals she once slapped Piers Morgan after a fierce argument

Sharon Osbourne - who came under fire recently for defending former GMB's presenter - has revealed that she and Piers Morgan once argued like hell and one particular disagreement led to her slapping him around the face during a lunch date at a restaurant.



The former X Factor judge has admitted that she slapped her close friend after a fierce argument, but her husband Ozzy Osbourne forced her to apologise.

Sharon and Piers still 'argue like hell' despite their friendship. The 68-year-old added to a magazine: "That was years ago. He'll be huffy with me for a day and then he talks to me. We don't agree about lots of things."

The former host of the famous US show 'The Talk' went on to say that one particular disagreement led to a "punch-up" at a fancy Chinese restaurant in the affluent area of Knightsbridge in London.

The mum-of-three explained: "I slapped him in Mr Chow's.

"Then I go home and Ozzy says, call him and apologise. Do it right now."

Sharon and Piers' 20-year friendship has made headlines in recent months when she came in his defence following his exit from Good Morning Britain. Piers Morgan's comments about Meghan - the Duchess of Sussex - caused outrage among viewers, and led to his eventual decision to quit the show.