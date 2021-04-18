Queen Elizabeth suffers over ‘impossible’ choice as monarch after Prince Philip’s death

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly facing the biggest test of her life regarding the future of her monarchy after Prince Philip’s passing.

This claim was been brought forward by constitutional professor Bob Morris. During his interview with Express he was quoted saying, "The Queen is getting older, she's now 94.”

"There's no suggestion of a regency at the moment. But there is a very strict test if this was to be the case. She can't make anybody a regent like that."

"She can't just hand it over, as it were. They will have to close ranks and take on more of her work. I noticed that the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal and Prince William are now undertaking some of the arrangements for honours and so on."