Sat Apr 17, 2021
Web Desk
April 18, 2021

Meghan Markle paid tribute to Prince Philip with a handwritten card

Sun, Apr 18, 2021
 

Meghan Markle  had hoped to attend the funeral of Prince Philip  but she was not cleared for travel by her physician,  a source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters on Saturday.

The wife of  Prince Harry, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, was advised by her doctor not to travel.

The report said the Duchess of Sussex watched the funeral of Prince Philip at her home in California.

According to the British media, the couple also provided a wreath that included flowers such as the national flower of Greece to represent Philip's heritage, and Sea Holly to reflect his ties to the navy. The card was handwritten by Meghan.


