Royal family to skip readings and eulogy while honouring Prince Philip

'The Order of Service for the funeral was agreed with Prince Philip during his lifetime,' the Palace said

The British royal family is all set to honour Prince Philip in his funeral service today, however without any readings or eulogy.



This was announced by the Buckingham Palace in its Order of Service released on Friday.

"The Order of Service for the funeral was agreed with The Duke of Edinburgh during his lifetime, and reflects The Duke's close military affiliations, and personal elements of His Royal Highness' life," the statement read.

Led by the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner, the funeral service will open with his final bidding. Prayers will then be said by the Dean and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

During the funeral, songs selected by the Duke of Edinburgh will be played by a choir of four singers, owing to COVID-19 precautions.

According to former palace spokesperson Ailsa Anderson, "Ironically, it is probably how he would have liked. No fuss, no bother. Right through his life, he never knew what all the fuss was about."