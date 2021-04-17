Brad Pitt thought his ‘pretty boy’ repute in Hollywood would destroy his career

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has been reigning over hearts since decades now with his on-screen brilliance and irresistible good looks.



There was a time when the ‘Golden Boy of Hollywood’ didn’t want to be known just for his attractiveness after the success of his breakout film Thelma & Louise.

This was discussed by experts during E! True Hollywood Story about how the star catapulted to fame and was the talk of town after the film's release.

Psychologist and author Cooper Lawrence explained: "Suddenly he became somebody who was constantly on the cover of magazines and everybody wanted to know about his social life and who he was dating.”

Kalifornia director Dominic Sena said: "He had just finished A River Runs Through It and he felt between that and Thelma & Louise, he was concerned about being typecast as a pretty boy.”

“He just said he was looking for something completely different and I thought, 'Boy have I got a role for you',” Sena added.

The filmmaker further revealed how he offered Pitt the role of fictional murderer Early Grayce for his killer drama Kalifornia: "I met with Brad and I just loved his take on the character. I knew he was the guy."

Pitt’s girlfriend at the time Juliette Lewis was also roped in beside him as his love interest: "Considering they were in the middle of a relationship, I thought it could either be wonderful or it could be terrible.”

"But I've got to tell you, it was a joy. All of this sort of interactive stuff between them felt real. They were just into one another and it was pretty all encompassing,” Sena added.

“Brad Pitt arrived in the morning, went into the trailer, and he came out as Early Grayce and that was that," he said.