BTS’s V addresses the decision behind coining the phrase ‘I Purple You’

BTS’s V recently got candid about the origins of the phrase ‘I Purple You’ and its monumental fan following.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, this claim was brought forward by BTS’s V during a recent interview.

There painted a picture of the exact moment V saw 'I Purple You' in action at a concert. He was quoted saying, "At the time, ARMY had covered their ARMY Bombs [light sticks] with purple cloth so that the light shone purple."

“I thought that if a rainbow signified youth, the last color is purple, so ‘purple’ stood for loving and cherishing each other until the end.”

But there was not a single moment where V thought that ‘I purple you’ would catch on with such a fiery fan following. “That’s why I said that, but I didn’t know it would become this big.”