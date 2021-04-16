close
Fri Apr 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 16, 2021

BTS’s V addresses the decision behind coining the phrase ‘I Purple You’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 16, 2021
BTS’s V addresses the decision behind coining the phrase ‘I Purple You’

BTS’s V recently got candid about the origins of the phrase ‘I Purple You’ and its monumental fan following.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, this claim was brought forward by BTS’s V during a recent interview.

There painted a picture of the exact moment V saw ‘I Purple You’ in action at a concert. He was quoted saying, “6At the time, ARMY had covered their ARMY Bombs [light sticks] with purple cloth so that the light shone purple.”

“I thought that if a rainbow signified youth, the last color is purple, so ‘purple’ stood for loving and cherishing each other until the end.”

But there was not a single moment where V thought that ‘I purple you’ would catch on with such a fiery fan following. “That’s why I said that, but I didn’t know it would become this big.” 

Latest News

More From Entertainment