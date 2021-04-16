‘Friends’ alum Courteney Cox touches on the trait she shares with Monica Geller

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Friends alum Courteney Cox finally unveils gets candid about the one similarity she and her sitcom character Monica Geller share.
The revelation was made on Instagram via a video titled, “Tell me you’re Monica, without telling me you’re Monica.”
In the video, Cox went around showcasing her maliciously organized pantry and had her fanbase in fits of laughter in the comment section.