Sources spill the beans on Kanye West’s ideal women amid divorce hearing

Fri Apr 16, 2021
April 16, 2021

Fri, Apr 16, 2021
Kanye West has reportedly been prepping to get back into the single’s game with a strict list of requirements.

Sources close to the rapper brought the news forward and got candid about it all with Page Six.

They admitted that West is looking to be “with an artist and a creative person” in the future. Someone who “can speak the same language” and roll with the creative punches.

