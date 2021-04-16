Scott Disick’s girlfriend Amelia Hamlin sparks concern after facial bruising

Scott Disick’s girlfriend Amelia Hamlin raised eyebrows when she was spotted with a bruise around her lip flocking in the streets of Miami.

The 19-year-old was seen with Scott and had visible swelling and discolouration on the outline of her upper lip.

While it is unclear what caused the bruising, it is speculated that she got lip fillers as her mother Lisa Rinna has had a run with lip fillers in the past.

The procedure has become very common for celebrities.

While she never revealed the about getting cosmetic procedures in the past, she once underwent a breast reduction for medical reasons.

Take a look:



