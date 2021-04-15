close
Thu Apr 15, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 15, 2021

Royal family unveils unseen photo of Prince Philip with great grand kids

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 15, 2021

The royal family recently released a previously unseen photograph of Prince Philip alongside his great grandkids and royal fans are swooning.

The photo was posted to The Royal Family’s official Twitter account and features all of Prince Philip’s great grandkids from Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince Geo5rge, Isla Phillips, Lena Tindall, Savannah Phillipsas well as Mia Tindall.

Check it out below:


