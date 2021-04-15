Kate Winslet addresses the ‘adrenaline’ of auditioning after ‘Titanic’

Renowned actor Kate Winslet recently addressed her Titanic casting as well as the melancholic adrenaline that followed.

The actor got candid about her acting experience during an interview with Backstage and was quoted saying, "I miss that—the adrenaline of wanting something that much when you go into a room for something.”

“That’s a really important part of a young actor’s life, because you learn your adrenaline levels, you learn how to calm your whole nervous system down."

"And the process helps enormously in terms of becoming unselfconscious—being able to walk onto a film set and not have that devil on your shoulder going, ‘They think you’re shit. You shouldn’t be here.’ It takes a lot to get through those feelings and move beyond them, and the audition process is helpful in that."