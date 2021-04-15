Princess Diana was the inspiration behind Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman’

Hollywood star Gal Gadot is opening up about her iconic portrayal of Wonder Woman and who was the inspiration behind the role.



During her recent chat at Vanity Fair Cocktail Hour Live! the actor revealed that the real-life superhero that her character was shaped after was none other than the late Princess Diana.

It wasn’t just the names that were similar between the two [Wonder Woman’s real name is Diana Prince], but also the way she and director Patty Jenkins molded the role.

“I remember watching a documentary about Princess Diana and there was a part where they said she was full of compassion and always cared for the people and that was like, ‘Ding, ding, ding,’ that should be the Wonder Woman we have,” said Gadot.

She said she wanted to bring on to screens a woman who inspiring and relatable: “… How can you connect to a goddess that’s super strong and has it all and [is] super perfect? I wanted to show her vulnerabilities and heart.”