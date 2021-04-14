Zack Snyder touches on the possibility of surviving a zombie apocalypse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Renowned director Zack Snyder recently got candid about the possibility that he might not survive a zombie apocalypse, and fans are reeling.
The director got candid during a promotional fan Q&A for the Netflix special Army of the Dead and was quoted saying, "The fictionalization of zombies tend to give you a false sense of security about your ability to then, say, fight or understand how zombies might act. That would be a recipe for disaster."
Hence, "Clearly, in a real-world scenario, none of this would happen as it is. You'd be like, ‘Oh no, see I'm a zombie expert, so we should definitely go over there’.” Plus “I don't know how I'd do in the actual zombie apocalypse. Also, that's just a horrific thought."