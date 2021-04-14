close
Wed Apr 14, 2021
April 14, 2021

Zack Snyder touches on the possibility of surviving a zombie apocalypse

Renowned director Zack Snyder recently got candid about the possibility that he might not survive a zombie apocalypse, and fans are reeling.

The director got candid during a promotional fan Q&A for the Netflix special Army of the Dead and was quoted saying, "The fictionalization of zombies tend to give you a false sense of security about your ability to then, say, fight or understand how zombies might act. That would be a recipe for disaster."

Hence, "Clearly, in a real-world scenario, none of this would happen as it is. You'd be like, ‘Oh no, see I'm a zombie expert, so we should definitely go over there’.” Plus “I don't know how I'd do in the actual zombie apocalypse. Also, that's just a horrific thought."

