'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' ' trailer leaves 'Wonder Woman' star excited

Salma Hayek took to Instagram to share the her upcoming film "Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" poster after the movie received its first trailer.

The poster shared by Hayek left her thousands of fans including "Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot excited.



The first trailer for "Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" featuring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel Jackson and Salma Hayek was released on Tuesday.

Jackson and Reynolds are reprising their roles Darius Kincaid and Michael Bryce respectively in the film which is the sequel to 2017 "The Hitman's Bodyguard".

The film directed by Patrick Hughes was originally scheduled for an August 28, 2020 release, but was pushed back almost an entire year to August 20, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard released on June 16.







