Wed Apr 14, 2021
April 14, 2021

Queen Elizabeth 'understands' Meghan's travel restrictions amid Philip's funeral

Wed, Apr 14, 2021

Meghan Markle could not make it to Prince Philip's funeral on advice of her doctors

Queen Elizabeth is in support of Meghan Markle's decision of staying back in the US and not travelling to attend Prince Philip's funeral.

While Harry is already in the UK, pregnant Meghan had to stay back on advice of her doctors, in light of her miscarriage last summer.

According to a source cited by PEOPLE, "It was always a given that Harry would return to England for his grandfather's passing."

The insider added that after Philip's death both Meghan and Harry "were in contact with the Queen."

"Meghan expressed condolences. The Queen understands why she can't travel at the moment," the source said.

Earlier, a palace spokesperson revealed the Duchess was advised against travelling by her doctors. Meghan "has been advised by her physician not to travel," the representative shared.

Prince Philip's funeral will be held on Saturday at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

