ARMY rally together after BTS subjected to Anti-Asian jokes in comedy sketch

A Chilean TV show recently crossed all professional boundaries in the eyes of ARMYs and has since seen an influx of social media disdain towards their racist comedy sketch.



It all began once BTS Chile posted a portion of the disrespectful parody filled with racist jokes, xenophobia and a mockery of language.

Shortly thereafter the entire fandom banded together and went after official social media handles to point out the horrendous act under the hash tag #ElRacismoNoEsComedia.

Fans even pointed out how “There is NOTHING funny about racism, especially in a time where Asian hate crimes have been rampant around the world. This is disgusting...”

As well as that “Anti-Asian racism is not comedy! #MiBarrio needs to be held accountable for promoting dangerous racist beliefs on Chilean TV. We demand an apology to BTS and the Asian community. #ElRacismoNoEsComedia”

Some were so appalled by the actions that they shunned the shoddy cloak of ‘humor’ saying, "A person's culture and language should never be subjected to mockery and used as "humour". Do not brand racist actions as comedy when it's clearly being used to mock and incite hatred & racism."

Within a few hours the host Mi Barrio did issue an apology with lukewarm reflections at best.

Check it out below:



