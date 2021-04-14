Ben Affleck's ex Ana de Armas spotted enjoying romantic date with a mystery man

Ana de Armas has apparently started her new journey of romance as she appeared enjoying a coffee with a handsome mystery man in Los Angeles months after her split from Ben Affleck.

The charming actress enjoyed the company of a handsome male companion on Sunday as she walked her dog Elvis.



She cut a casual figure in a black T-shirt, leggings and sneakers as she enjoyed a company of buff mystery man in Hollywood Hills.

Armas pulled her hair half-up in a ponytail to give her personality a decent look. They made their way down one of the leafy neighborhood streets.

The 32-year-old actress's dashing new man also walked his pooch, which appeared to be a sheepdog mix.

The Cuban beauty split from Ben Affleck, 48, in January after almost a year of dating. The pair first met on the set of their soon-to-be released erotic thriller Deep Water, which began filming in New Orleans in November 2019.

Ana de Armas seemed very relaxed with her new companion as they walked their dogs together and enjoyed couple of iced coffees as they sat on a patio at the leafy Lillys café and looked relaxed as they chatted.