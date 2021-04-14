Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead's first full-length trailer wins internet: Video

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Zack Snyder dropped his upcoming thriller Army of the Dead's first full-length trailer, showing Dave Bautista leading a dangerous heist in zombie-infested Las Vegas.
The renowned director is back again after the March release of his director's cut of 'Justice League' with firs trailer for his upcoming zombie-heist film.
The 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' star can be seen leading an enormous ensemble cast featuring comedian Tig Notaro and Power star Omari Hardwick as he accepts a death-defying mission.
The trailer suggests Netflix's Army Of The Dead will be comfortable territory for Snyder, who first made a name for himself with his critically acclaimed 'Dawn Of The Dead' remake in 2004.
Dave Bautista stars as Scott Ward in Zach Snyder's zombie-heist film Army Of The Dead. The trailer climaxes with an intense firefight between the soldiers and the seemingly unarmed army of the dead.