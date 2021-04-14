Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead's first full-length trailer wins internet: Video

Zack Snyder dropped his upcoming thriller Army of the Dead's first full-length trailer, showing Dave Bautista leading a dangerous heist in zombie-infested Las Vegas.

The renowned director is back again after the March release of his director's cut of 'Justice League' with firs trailer for his upcoming zombie-heist film.



The 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' star can be seen leading an enormous ensemble cast featuring comedian Tig Notaro and Power star Omari Hardwick as he accepts a death-defying mission.

The trailer suggests Netflix's Army Of The Dead will be comfortable territory for Snyder, who first made a name for himself with his critically acclaimed 'Dawn Of The Dead' remake in 2004.

Dave Bautista stars as Scott Ward in Zach Snyder's zombie-heist film Army Of The Dead. The trailer climaxes with an intense firefight between the soldiers and the seemingly unarmed army of the dead.