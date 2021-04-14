Annabelle-famed Mckenna Grace takes up new role in Disney+ horror series Just Beyond

American child star Mckenna Grace has joined the star cast of the Disney+ anthology series "Just Beyond." The 14-year-old star is well known for her roles in Annabelle Comes Home and Ghostbusters: Afterlife actress.



The horror flick is based on R.L. Stine‘s comic book series, which is meant to be an eight-episode drama that will also feature Lexi Underwood (The First Lady).

Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) also joined to direct the series to be co-executive produced by Stine. Webb will direct the first two episodes.

Grahame-Smith had said in a statement last year, “I’ve always wanted to make a genre anthology series that families could enjoy together, and do it in a way that delivered for kids and adults alike. R.L. Stine has been a part of millions of childhoods, and Disney+ has already proven itself as a place that knows how to make high-quality shows for the whole family. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with both of them.”

R.L. Stine also said in the same press release, “It was one of the thrills of my life. Now I’m thrilled to be back with Disney for the TV series based on my graphic novels. Writing Just Beyond for BOOM! Studios has been a joy from the beginning, and I’m so happy to have the wonderful screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith bring the series to life on Disney+. How lucky can I be?”



