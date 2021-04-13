Sofia Richie's beau 'totally opposite' to off-and-on sweetheart Scott Disick

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick dated each other off and on for three years

Sofia Richie is making amends in life by giving the right person a chance at her heart.



The model's new beau, Elliot, is said to be completely different than her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.



“She found a guy who enjoys being out of the spotlight and she’s happier than ever about that," a source said.



According to the insider, Elliot, 27, who owns his own record label, is “super chill” and “doesn’t carry a lot of baggage,” which is something Sofia, 22, “finally realized is something she doesn’t need at her age.”

Sofia “really did love” Scott, added the source.

“But all the extra stuff surrounding him was a huge distraction. She’d rather spend her time studying to be an actress and doing her other projects than dodging questions about the Kardashians. When Sofia and Elliot are together — it’s just the two of them," they further said.

Sofia and Scott dated each other off and on for three years, before parting ways in August 2020.