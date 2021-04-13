Kate and William are helping their kids understand the death of Prince Philip

Prince William and Kate Middleton while coping with the death of Prince Philip, are also helping their kids understand this hour of grief that has struck the family.



A royal insider told Us Weekly how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are helping their kids, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5 and Prince Louis, 2, comprehend the death of their great-grandfather.

“William told George, Charlotte and Louis that Prince Philip has ‘gone to heaven’ and ‘is an angel now’,” said the source.

“They’re still so young so he and Kate wanted to let them down gently,” they added.

“Naturally, the children are very upset, particularly George and Charlotte. Louis is still very young and had only met Prince Philip a couple of times,” the insider shared with the portal.

“George, Charlotte and Louis helped William choose a photograph of Prince Philip to hang in their home in memory of him,” they added.