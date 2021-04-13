Meghan Markle stayed back in US to let Harry mend ties with Charles, William

Meghan Markle stayed back in her California home with son Archie instead of flying to the UK with Prince Harry upon the advice of her doctors.

Turns out, the heavily pregnant Duchess of Sussex had more than one reason to skip the funeral of Prince Philip, for which her husband immediately flew back home.

According to a friend of the former actor, she left the decision of whether or not she should attend to Prince Harry, and wanted to be supportive of him during this time of grief.

The pal revealed to the Daily Mail that she wanted Harry’s visit to be a time of reconciliation with his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles.

They also claimed that the Duchess was aware that her being there would bring her a lot of unwanted attention at a time when the focus should be on the dearly departed lifelong companion of the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh.

"Meghan said her main concern right now is supporting Harry. She said she left it up to him as to whether or not she would attend the funeral,” said the friend.

"Meghan said attending or not attending Prince Philip's funeral isn't going to change her relationship with the Queen. She said the Queen understands her absence and would want her to stay safe and healthy for the baby,” they continued.

"Meghan said this is the opportune time for Henry to mend his relationship with his brother and his dad. She doesn't need to be there for that,” they added.