Harvey Weinstein indicted on rape charges in Los Angeles secretly

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein was secretly indicted on rape charges in Los Angeles on Sunday.



According to a report by Fox News, an LA grand jury had brought the indictment against the fallen Hollywood mogul a few weeks prior.

During an extradition hearing for the 69-year-old convict on Monday in Erie County, New York, the secret indictment will be revealed which thus far remains under wraps.

The report further claims that during the hearing an arrest warrant for the disgraced producer will also then be made public.

Authorities in Los Angeles have been wanting to bring the producer to the Golden State in order to face his sex-crime charges over there.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence at the Wende Correctional Facility in Erie County for rape and criminal sex act.

Per Fox News, the indictment in LA is virtually similar to the LA County District Attorney’s Office’s criminal complaint filed against Weinstein in January last year.

In California, Weinstein is charged with 11 counts of rape, sexual battery and others raps based on the allegations of five women—which could potentially sentence him to 140 years to life in prison if convicted.